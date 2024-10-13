Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to launch 'Global Harmony' initiative as Riyadh Season commence

By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], October 13 : The ministry of media is launching the 'global harmony' initiative as part of the "Quality of Life" Program, to attain Vision 2030 objectives. The Riyadh season started on Sunday in the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Season is one of the world's largest winter entertainment event. The festivities capture the essence of Saudi, from its Najdi heritage to its present-day dynamism.

The season commenced on October 13 and will culminate on October 21.

The initiative aims to showcase the diverse lives of residents in the Kingdom along with highlighting their professional and family life, social and recreational activities, contributions to the economy, success stories, and cultural integration in the Saudi society.

The initative also aims to highlight government and private sector efforts to improve the quality of life in Saudi cities.

As a track of the initiative, the Ministry of Media, in partnership with the General Entertainment Authority, events will be organised in the city. These events will feature cultural, artistic, and folkloric activities and shows.

The events and activities in the Riyadh season will represent cultures of nine different countries - India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, and Egypt over duration of 45 days.

The activities include concerts, cultural, entertainment and family events, traditional foods, and various handicraft exhibitions.

