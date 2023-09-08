Minnesota Democratic party official who called for police dismantling, beaten, left bloodied in carjacking

Minnesota [US], September 8 : A Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labour (DFL) party official, who once pledged to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department is pushing for tougher crime laws after she was beaten and left bloodied in a carjacking outside her home this week, New York Post reported.

The second vice chairwoman of the DFL, Shivanthi Sathanandan, revealed the details of her attack in a Facebook post on Wednesday. She railed against the necessity for the four teenage suspects to be brought to justice.

“I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising and cuts all over my body. And I have rage,” wrote Sathanandan, who said that she was beaten before her 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son at around 7:45 pm Tuesday.

“These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot ease. With no hesitation and no remorse,” Sathanandan continued.

Sathanandan also posted her selfie, showing blood pouring down the right side of her face, New York Post reported.

“I’m now part of the statistics. I wasn’t silent when I fought these men to save my life and my babies, and I won’t be silent now. We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM,” she said.

“Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody to roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS,” her post added, according to the New York Post. In a statement to KSTP, Minneapolis police confirmed the carjacking in Sathanandan's Folwell neighbourhood. Later, her car was found, but no suspects have been taken into custody.

Sathanandan thanked the Minneapolis PD for assisting in the terrifying experience — a contrasting approach from her attitude toward law enforcement three years ago when she and other activists said they were “going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

“MPD has systematically failed the Black Community, they have failed ALL OF US. It’s time to build a new infrastructure that works for ALL communities. If you are still disagreeing with that BASIC FACT, I’m not sure what to say to you,” she said in the June 5, 2020 post, weeks after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, New York Post reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor