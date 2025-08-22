Minorities in Pakistan face systemic discrimination; job quotas ignored, students segregated

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 22 : The Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) has urged renewed efforts at a national level, where individuals from all faiths and backgrounds can equally engage in society, according to a report by Samaa TV.

PCHR stressed that social unity and national advancement can only be achieved when no one is marginalised.

The media briefing featured remarks from Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director of PCHR, Naeem Yousaf Gill, Director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace, and esteemed human rights advocate Tanveer Jahan.

During the briefing, Tanveer Jahan highlighted the ongoing discrepancies between commitments and actual practices, emphasising that minorities continue to be systematically marginalised from fair opportunities.

She noted that the 5 per cent job quota in the public sector allocated for minorities largely goes unfulfilled, with over 70 per cent of the designated positions remaining vacant. Many minority individuals, she continued, find themselves relegated to sanitation jobs despite their qualifications, with some job postings explicitly limiting them to low-level positions, as reported by Samaa TV.

Concerning education, Jahan pointed out that almost 60 per cent of minority students report experiencing discrimination, including refusal of enrollment, segregation in classrooms, and being forced to study religious subjects irrelevant to their beliefs. In Sindh, 44 per cent of minority children are out of school, compared to the national average of 27 per cent, which she described as a stark illustration of systemic exclusion.

Further, she mentioned that the university quota seats designated for minorities often remain underutilised due to financial obstacles, lack of awareness, and ineffective enforcement mechanisms, thus blocking minorities from pursuing higher education and professional progress. "These statistics," Ms. Jahan concluded, "highlight the immediate necessity for concrete actions to transform equality and inclusivity from mere constitutional promises into tangible realities," as noted in the Samaa TV report.

The speakers also expressed worries about the repeated incidents of violence against minorities. Referencing the 2023 attack on a church in Faisalabad, they remarked that such events exacerbate the political alienation of minority groups and diminish their trust in state institutions. "The only way to rectify this trust deficit is through prompt, transparent, and unbiased investigations, alongside holding perpetrators accountable," the speakers asserted, according to Samaa TV.

Advocates called for immediate actions to enforce the 5% job quota and ensure dignified employment opportunities. They emphasised the need for inclusive education policies that allow minority children to learn in safe and respectful settings. The implementation of the Supreme Court's significant 2014 ruling was highlighted, particularly the requirement for curricula that foster religious tolerance and inclusivity. Promoting interfaith dialogue, youth leadership, and education for peace was also stressed. There is a call to enhance affirmative action initiatives, such as specialised preparatory programs, to help minority candidates gain access to higher education and professional paths. Furthermore, they urged parliamentarians, policymakers, civil society leaders, and media representatives to prioritise inclusivity as a national objective, as reported by Samaa TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor