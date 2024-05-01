"Miracle": Acharya Krishnam hails first Hindu temple of UAE, praises PM Modi for taking India story to world

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 1 : Coming out in more praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading the word on India's growing global profile and prestige in the far corners of the country on the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha elections, expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the construction of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was "nothing less than a miracle".

PM Modi had presided over the inauguration of the temple earlier this year.

In a self-made video that he shared on Wednesday, Acharya Krishnam said he had a 'darshan' (sighting of the deity) at the first Hindu temple in the Emirates.

"I am in Abu Dhabi right now and will head to Dubai from here. I had a darshan at the (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in February, today. This is no less than a miracle. UAE is an Islamic country and the raising and inauguration of such a sprawling Hindu temple here is nothing short of a miracle. I commend Narendra Modi for the way he has been spreading the word on India's global prestige and position not just in the far corners of the country but across the world," Acharya Krishnam said in the video on Wednesday.

"Today, the entire world is looking at India. Our country has had several prime ministers since independence and every one of them had their own style of functioning. However, seldom did any prime minister make us proud to be Indians like PM Modi has. Sadly, our opposition leaders are hurling abuses at PM Modi, hatching conspiracies against him and even putting today deep-fake videos against leaders of his party (Union Home Minister Amit Shah)," the expelled Congress leader added.

The majestic BAPS temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14. Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, was also present at the inauguration.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

The temple in the UAE sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the leadership in the Emirates. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor