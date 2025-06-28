Missile launched by Houthis at Israel 'apparently successfully' intercepted, says IDF; no injuries reported

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 28 : A ballistic missile launched at Israel by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was likely intercepted by air defenses on Saturday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, according to The Times of Israel.

The IDF noted that attempts were made to shoot down the missile and they were "apparently successful," with no reports of injuries or impacts.

Sirens were sounded in Beersheba, Dimona, Arad, and surrounding areas in southern Israel.

Residents received an early warning alert via push notification on their phones four minutes before the sirens began, warning of a long-range missile attack.

The Houthis later claimed responsibility for the launch, stating they had targeted a "sensitive Israeli enemy target" in Beersheba.

"The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks be to Allah," the group said in a statement. The Times of Israel reported that the Houthis have continued attacks against Israel and maritime targets since November 2023, following the October 7 Hamas-led massacre.

The Houthis had paused their fire after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January 2025. By that point, over 40 ballistic missiles, as well as numerous attack drones and cruise missiles, had been launched by the group at Israel. One of those missiles killed a civilian and wounded several in Tel Aviv in July, prompting Israel's first strike in Yemen, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the outlet, since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis have fired 52 ballistic missiles and at least 13 drones at Israel.

While some missiles have fallen short, the Houthis remain the primary actor still regularly attacking Israel. Iran conducted a 12-day missile campaign earlier this month, and Hezbollah's rocket fire from Lebanon had ceased following a November ceasefire.

In parallel with these ongoing regional threats, the IDF issued tonight an evacuation warning to civilians in the central Gaza Strip. IDF Arabic spokesman Avichai Adraee's warning reads as follows: "To all Gaza Strip residents in Nuseirat, Al-Zahraa and Al-Mughraqa in the northern coast neighborhoods, Al-Nuzha, Al-Badi, Al-Busma, Al-Zahraa, Al-Bustaneim, Badr, Abu Huraira, Al-Ruda and Al-Safa: The IDF is operating with tremendous force to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations in these areas and will attack any area used to launch rockets."

The IDF statement urged the civilians to leave the area immediately. "For your safety, evacuate immediately southward to the Al-Mawasi area and do not return to dangerous combat zones. The terrorist organizations continue to bring disaster upon you - evacuate immediately," the statement concludes.

