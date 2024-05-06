Missing American and Australian tourists found dead in Mexico

Ensenada [Mexico], May 6 : The discovery of three bodies, bearing gunshot wounds to the head and dumped in a well, has been confirmed as those of missing tourists, including a US citizen, Mexican authorities revealed Sunday, CNN reported.

Relatives of American Jack Carter Rhoad and Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson were able to positively identify the bodies without resorting to genetic tests, as stated by the Baja California Attorney General's office in a Sunday statement.

Following the grim discovery, three Mexican citizens, previously questioned in connection with the tourists' disappearance, have been apprehended on suspicion of kidnapping, as announced by the attorney general's office. Among the suspects, one was identified as Jesus Gerardo "N," also known as "El Kekas," according to CNN.

The trio of friends vanished on April 29 while on a surfing and camping expedition near the town of Ensenada, approximately 60 miles south of Tijuana. Authorities believe they were victims of murder.

Baja California Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez convened with the victims' parents on Sunday, reaffirming the institution's unwavering commitment to pursue the investigation until those accountable face full prosecution under the law.

Authorities suggested that the surfers may have been targeted in an attempted vehicle robbery, citing preliminary probes. While Baja California has seen its share of cartel violence in recent years, such incidents are rare in tourist hubs like Ensenada.

A charred white pickup truck, matching the one Callum Robinson had shared on Instagram a week before their disappearance, was discovered at a ranch in Santo Tomas, approximately 40 miles from the well where the bodies were found, revealed a local police source to CNN.

Expressing condolences, Mexico's Foreign Ministry released a statement on Sunday, standing in solidarity with the victims' families and lamenting the tragic turn of events.

"The Foreign Ministry stands in solidarity with the families of the victims in this tragic event and deeply regrets the outcome of the events," the statement read.

While certain regions of Mexico remain popular tourist destinations, the nation grapples with pervasive violent crimes, including kidnapping and human trafficking, particularly in border areas. Mexico's homicide rate ranks among the highest globally, with over 100,000 people still missing.

In a similar incident in 2015, the bodies of Australian surfers Dean Lucas and Adam Coleman were discovered in a burnt-out van in Sinaloa state. Authorities attributed their deaths to low-level drug dealers engaged in robbery of motorists, CNN reported.

