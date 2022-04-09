Mizoram turns into sprawling camp for Myanmar refugees fleeing junta

Aizawl, April 9 The northeastern states of India, especially Mizoram, still bear the brunt after a military coup was declared in neighbouring Myanmar on February 1 last year.

Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member, K. Vanlalvena, said that following the violent clashes between the Myanmar army and the civilian defence forces in Chin state of the neighbouring country, the number of Myanmarese crossing over to the bordering Indian state has risen to over 20,000.

Officials in Mizoram, however, said that over 24,300 Myanmar nationals, including women, children and political leaders, have taken shelter in Mizoram since the state of emergency was declared in Myanmar, where power was seized by General Min Aung Hlaing after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by the military on February 1 last year.

In Manipur, around 30 Myanmar nationals were detained while many were deported to that country after the coup-hit people tried to take shelter in India.

Mizoram officials said that intermittent clashes between the Myanmar Army and the civilian groups in the trouble-torn nation forced men, women and children to cross over through the forested and riverine routes and seek refuge in the Indian states.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 1,35,000 civil have been displaced in Myanmar because of the fighting, and given the more recent military operations in Karen and Kayah states, the current figures may be twice as high.

As per the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor