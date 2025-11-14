Mobile internet suspended across Balochistan for 3 days amid security concerns

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 14 : Mobile internet services have been suspended in various districts of Balochistan, including Quetta and Chaman, due to security issues, as reported by Samaa TV.

The three-day suspension has impacted communication, business operations, and daily activities for thousands of residents. In Quetta, mobile data services were stopped as a precautionary measure taken by officials.

Similar service interruptions have been noted in the suburbs of Chaman, where mobile internet has also been suspended, according to the Samaa TV report.

Residents have indicated that the shutdown has made even basic communication challenging, especially for those who depend on mobile data for daily tasks.

The Balochistan Home Department has confirmed that mobile internet service has been halted in multiple districts throughout the province for a period of three days. They stated that this decision was made in response to the law and order situation, though no formal notification has been released yet, as cited by Samaa TV.

Officials have not commented on when the services might be reinstated. Users in the affected areas are experiencing significant difficulties due to the ongoing service interruption.

Individuals involved in online businesses, freelancing, and digital services have expressed worry, noting that their work has come to a standstill.

Residents have noted that the lack of mobile internet has limited their communication options and disrupted vital daily activities. Online education, digital banking, e-commerce, and remote business functions have been severely impacted, contributing to public dissatisfaction, as reported by Samaa TV.

Enforced disappearances have long been a contentious issue in Balochistan, where families frequently accuse state security forces of detaining people without charges.

Over the last two decades, numerous protests and sit-ins have been held across the province by families seeking information about their missing relatives. Local human rights organisations, such as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have documented thousands of such incidents, although official statistics from the Pakistani government vary considerably.

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly voiced concerns regarding these issues, urging Pakistani authorities to investigate claims of enforced disappearances, ensure accountability, and eliminate the practice of secret detentions.

However, Pakistani officials have persistently dismissed these claims, asserting that many of the missing persons have joined insurgent groups or are residing abroad.

Despite these rejections, protests by the families of the disappeared continue to be a prominent feature in Balochistan's civic landscape, with activists stressing the need for justice, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law.

