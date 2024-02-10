Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Yemen PM on appointment

Dubai [UAE], February 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen.

In a surprise move, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's foreign minister, has been appointed as the country's new Prime Minister, according to Al Jazeera.

Yemen, a nation in the Arabian Peninsula, is experiencing increased tensions as a result of a wave of Red Sea attacks on ships by Houthi rebels, which have triggered retaliatory strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom recently.

Bin Mubarak has notably replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed amid the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea.Bin Mubarak was named premier of Yemen on Monday, according to a decision issued by the country's Presidential Leadership Council, which was reported by the official news agency of the country.

The former prime minister was given the position of presidential adviser, Al Jazeera reported.However, there is no clarity on why the move was made.Former Yemeni ambassador to the US, Bin Mubarak, is widely viewed as a fierce opponent of the Houthi rebels, according to Al Jazeera.

He first gained prominence in 2015 when, amid a power struggle with then-President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, he was abducted by the Houthis while serving as Yemen's presidential chief of staff. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor