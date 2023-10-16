Monastic delegation reaffirms enduring India-Bhutan spiritual ties during Ladakh visit

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Nestled amidst the towering peaks of the Himalayas is an age-old, unbreakable bond between two nations, Bhutan and India, one deeply rooted in spirituality, The Bhutan Live reported.

This enduring connection has recently come to the forefront with a delegation of senior monks from Bhutan's Central Monastic Body (CMB), led by Tshogi Lopen Sangay Khandu, currently on a visit to India, exploring the cultural and spiritual treasures of Delhi and Ladakh.

The spiritual relationship between Bhutan and India traces its origins to the teachings of the great Buddhist master, Guru Padmasambhava, affectionately known as Guru Rimpoche in Bhutan, according to The Bhutan Live.

Guru Padmasambhava's impact extended far beyond introducing Buddhism to the Land of the Thunder Dragon; his journeys through India, particularly in places like Odisha and Revalsar in Himachal Pradesh, have made these regions significant pilgrimage sites for devout Bhutanese.

Ladakh, the mystical land of high mountain passes, holds a unique place in this narrative. The shared dominance of the Drukpa Kagyu Buddhist sect in both Bhutan and Ladakh stands as a testament to their common spiritual lineage. This kinship is further fortified by the cherished interactions between the Royal families and the deep reverence for monasteries and Buddhist masters across the borders. Despite vast geographical distances, the profound spiritual and familial ties woven over centuries render the distances insignificant.

The visit of CMB delegates to Ladakh is not a mere formality but a significant step in solidifying these age-old connections. Engagements with Ladakh's spiritual masters, the Ladakh Buddhist Association, and other influential bodies promise to reveal new avenues of camaraderie and strengthen the historical bonds between our nations, as reported by The Bhutan Live.

A shining example of this profound connection is the present reincarnation of Stagna Rimpoche, who is currently receiving teachings in Bhutan. Such instances highlight the enduring legacy of our shared spiritual journey and emphasize the importance of nurturing this connection through more exchanges and collaborations.

The prospect of exchanging Buddhist masters, enabling them to share teachings across our respective Buddhist institutions, offers an exciting avenue. Such initiatives will not only bolster our spiritual ties but also serve as a testament to the world regarding the strength of shared beliefs and the bridges they can construct.

As we witness the sacred journey of our venerable monks, we are reminded of the timeless nature of our bond with India. This relationship transcends diplomatic formalities, firmly grounded in mutual respect, shared history, and a profound spiritual connection, The Bhutan Live reported.

