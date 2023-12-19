Moody's forecasts Bangladesh's credit rating to be stable

Dhaka, Dec 19 Moody's Investors Service has forecast Bangladesh's credit rating and the country's long-term outlook to be stable.

The rating indicates that the global rating agency does not anticipate any significant changes in the economy's creditworthiness or its ability to meet its financial obligations, reports Xinhua news agency.

It also maintains its downgraded credit rating at B1 (non-investment grade) for the country.

Moody's disclosed the ratings in a statement recently following a review.

Earlier in May this year, Moody's downgraded Bangladesh's rating for the first time, placing it at B1 from the Ba3 category.

