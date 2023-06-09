More than 100 technical, vocational training centers feared closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid lack of funds

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 9 : More than 100 technical and vocational training centres are feared to be closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to lack of funds, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported.

Urdu Point is an Urdu-language web portal of Pakistan.

The employees of technical and vocational centers have not received their salaries for four months due to the non-availability of funds, the portal said.

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority has written a letter to the concerned authorities to release the funds, as per Urdu Point.

Meanwhile, Geo News recently reported that Pakistan is reeling from one of its worst economic and political crises which has impacted the masses. This comes despite constant efforts of the coalition government to tackle the same.

Geo News is a Pakistani news channel.

Pakistan's Ministry of Finance has warned of challenges originating from uncertain external and domestic economic environments, including higher inflation and external debt repayments, due to lesser foreign exchange inflows, according to Geo News.

The ministry, in its monthly outlook bulletin, projected that the inflation for the month of May will remain in the range of 34-36 per cent.

"Pakistan's economy experienced 0.29 per cent provisional GDP growth in the fiscal year 2022-23 on account of many challenges emanating from the uncertain external and domestic economic environment," the ministry said.

"The challenges triggered CPI inflation to remain on a higher trajectory despite monetary tightening primarily due to the rupee depreciation. External payments also remained burdened due to lesser foreign exchange inflows," the ministry stated, according to Geo News.

