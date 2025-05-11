More than 100 terrorists captured in Judea, Samaria

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Nahal Infantry Brigade completed a mission after operating for the past three months Judea and Samaria, during which time they arrested more than 100 wanted terrorists, conducted numerous searches in the area, and located and confiscated dozens of weapons.

They also eliminated several terrorists who posed a threat to Israeli forces and the citizens of the State of Israel. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor