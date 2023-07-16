More than 2.5 Afghan immigrants reside in Pakistan, says Afghan envoy

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 : Consul General of Afghanistan in Karachi, Abdul Jabar Takhari said that more than 2.5 million Afghan immigrants are living in Pakistan, out of which 300,000 lack legal documents, reported Tolo News.

Takhari further said that they are trying to address the challenges of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan.

"The total number of immigrants who have legal documents with them in Pakistan is 2,106,658,” Takhari said, according to Tolo News.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative at Pakistan Mission to the United Nations said that his country cannot host Afghan refugees from now on.

“The humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan necessitates swift international assistance to prevent the prospect of a fresh influx of millions of desperate Afghans seeking refuge from hunger and starvation. Pakistan already burdened cannot shoulder any new influx of refugees; they will have to be hosted by other members of the international community,” Khan added.

Earlier in June, Khaama Press reported that Afghan refugees in Pakistan were facing numerous challenges, including arbitrary detentions, harassment, and imprisonment by Pakistani police due to failing to provide valid residential permits and visas.

However, in order to stop these flows, experts on migrant rights said that the current Afghan government should provide its people with a stable way of life, reported Tolo News.

A Women’s Rights Activist Asefa Stanikzi said, "The Islamic Emirate should provide the basis for a stable life in order to prevent these migrations."

In a recent report titled 'Afghanistan's Dire Humanitarian Situation', the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) recommended the continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of people, especially women in Afghanistan has only deteriorated as the country is under a massive humanitarian crisis.

According to figures provided previously by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), there are about three million Afghans living in Pakistan, three million in Iran, and one million in other nations.

