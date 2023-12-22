Moro Hub presents General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council with green certificate

Dubai [UAE], December 22 (ANI/WAM): Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to The General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council.

The certificate was presented to Sabah Al Shamsi, Director of Corporate Services at The General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub. The pioneering initiative acknowledged the efforts of the company for choosing Moro Hub's Green Data Centres for their IT workloads.

In addition, the certificate affirms that Dubai Executive Council would be saving approximately 17,673.30 KgCO2e carbon emission from Aug 2023 to Aug 2024 through Moro Hub's Green Data Centre. The centre is certified as the largest solar-powered data centre by the Guinness World Record and is home to cutting-edge and sustainable Smart Cities Command and Control Centre that enables government and enterprise clients to fast-track the adoption of new-age digital technologies.

"The General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council has always been at the forefront of sustainability. The Green Certificate is a testament to Dubai's commitment to choosing sustainable alternatives for their critical digital operations. This collaborative commitment to environmental responsibility paves the way for a future where technological advancements and ecological preservation will walk hand-in-hand, setting a benchmark for others to follow," said Bin Sulaiman.

The Green Certificate serves as a noteworthy accolade, representing the concerted efforts of businesses in embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with Moro Hub's unwavering commitment to minimising carbon footprints and contributing to the UAE's and United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Dubai has one of the world's leading governments when it comes to providing sustainable services as well as building strategic plans for a greener future. The General Secretariat of the Executive Council is dedicated to supporting and enabling innovative sustainability initiatives and programmes. The Green Certificate granted to the General Secretariat today by Moro Hub recognises our commitment to fostering a culture of sustainable practices as we forge a path towards a greener, digitally enabled future, where innovation and environmental responsibility are intertwined," said Al Shamsi.

As an integral part of Moro Hub's mission to foster a greener future, the Green Certificate underscores the significant role played by Dubai Executive Council in supporting renewable energy initiatives. By acknowledging the efforts of organisations that have chosen Moro Hub's Green Data Centres for their IT workloads, the initiative solidifies the collective commitment to environmental preservation and advancing sustainable practices within the digital landscape. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor