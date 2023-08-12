Morocco receives shipments of Israel-made defence system: Report

Rabat, Aug 12 Morocco has received the first shipments of Barak MX anti-aircraft and missile defence system made by Israel, local media reported.

The Israeli delivery is in accordance with the $500-million arms contract signed by the two countries in February 2022, Morocco World News reported on Friday, citing a forum specialised in reporting about the Moroccan military.

The Barak MX system was developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries. It is reported that the system is designed to encounter modern threats, including ballistic missiles, fighters, cruise missiles, drones, helicopters, and gliding bombs, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the two countries agreed to normalise relations in 2020, they have been expanding cooperation in several fields. A recent development is Israel's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty claim over the disputed territory of Western Sahara in July.

The Moroccan forces' procurement of the Barak MX system is "a further development in the execution of their modernisation agenda for their defensive armament," said Morocco's online English news website Hespress.

In 2022, the US remained Morocco's largest arms supplier by holding a 76 per cent market share, and France came in second with 15 per cent, according to Morocco World News.

--IANS

