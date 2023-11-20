Morocco seizes 4.6 tonne of cannabis, arrests 2 suspects

Rabat, Nov 20 The Moroccan police seized 4.635 tonne of cannabis and arrested two suspects with alleged links to a drug trafficking network, the media reported.

During an operation in Morocco's largest city of Casablanca on Saturday, the police confiscated the drugs that were concealed in 123 large packages ready to be exported by sea, the report said on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

An investigation was launched into the two suspects over their possible links to a criminal network involved in the international trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances by sea, the official news agency MAP quoted the Moroccan police as saying.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world's largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

