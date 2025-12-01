MoS Anupriya Patel holds bilateral health talks with Sri Lanka, Fiji at 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, held cordial and constructive meetings with health ministers from Sri Lanka and Fiji on the sidelines of the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit in the national capital on Thursday, underscoring India's strong bilateral ties and commitment to health cooperation in the region.

"Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Smt. Anupriya Patel held a cordial and constructive meeting with H.E. Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Health & Mass Media of Sri Lanka, today in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit. The interaction underscored the strength of the India-Sri Lanka partnership, with discussions on ongoing health cooperation, avenues to further deepen collaboration in the coming years, and India's enduring commitment to stand with Sri Lanka as a trusted and reliable partner," the ministry stated in a post on X.

"Union Minister of State for Health Smt. Anupriya Patel held a warm and productive meeting with H.E. Dr. Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu, Minister for Health and Medical Services of Fiji, today in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit. The interaction reflected the strong, historic India-Fiji partnership, with discussions focused on further strengthening cooperation in the health sector and exploring new avenues of collaboration for the future," the ministry stated in a separate post on X.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, which aimed to advance Traditional, Complementary, and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) globally.

