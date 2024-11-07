MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh co-chairs 6th session of India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission

Lusaka [Zambia], November 7 : Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh co-chaired the sixth session of the India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission with Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zambia.

He is on a four-day official visit to Zambia from November 4, aimed at bolstering the bilateral relationship between India and Zambia.

The session seeks to review all aspects of the bilateral relationship, building on previous discussions held in 2005 in New Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh expressed his enthusiasm about co-chairing the session, stating, "Pleased to co-chair the Sixth Session of the India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission with H.E. Mr. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation @ZambiaMFAIC, Republic of Zambia. Reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and discussed ways and means to further expand and diversify it."

The visit is timely as India and Zambia are marking the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. A key focus during the visit is expanding economic ties. In 2023-24, bilateral trade between the two nations reached USD 448.39 million, with India pledging investments worth over USD 5 billion in Zambia, cementing India's position as one of the leading foreign investors in the country.

On November 6, Singh also participated in an environmentally conscious gesture, planting a mango sapling at the High Commission of India in Lusaka.

The planting of the sapling is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, which highlights collective responsibility for environmental preservation.

The visit underscores the commitment of both countries to enhancing diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations.

