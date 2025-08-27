MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh slams 'selective' US tariffs as unfair; vows to defend India's interests, energy security

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh denounced the United States' decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports on Wednesday, calling it "unjustified, unreasonable, and unfair."

He accused Washington of selectively targeting India while overlooking similar trade practices by other nations.

"We feel these tariffs are totally unjustified and they're unfair. Because the reasons that have been given to us, those same causes, those same reasons apply to many other countries, but the tariffs have been selectively imposed on us, so that's why I say they are unreasonable, unjustified and unfair," Singh said.

He assured that the government is committed to safeguarding India's economic interests and energy security. "Our economy is strong enough, our government will protect the interests of our country, and we will continue to look at markets for all resources because we have a very large population whose energy security also has to be addressed," he said.

The 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India to the US came into effect on Wednesday, following a draft notice published by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which stated that the order would take effect on August 27.

According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, which specifies a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India.

The additional 25 per cent tariffs by the US, bringing the tariff to 50 per cent, were imposed due to India's purchase of Russian oil.

Kirti Vardhan Singh also expressed confidence that India's economy would withstand the impact. "Our economy is very strong, our industries are very strong, and we will certainly not let our country suffer... We will study what is going to happen, but we are taking appropriate steps so that it does not harm our economy and let me assure you that the strength of our economy will carry us through these times..." he said.

"The world is always changing... And we are well prepared to meet up with any eventuality... Our economy, like I said, is growing, strong, and resilient, and we will, of course, match and meet these coming challenges," he added.

On energy imports, he defended New Delhi's decision to import Russian oil to meet the needs of its people, while noting that India "will continue to purchase energy sources from whichever country benefits us."

