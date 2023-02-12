MoS L Murugan, BJP leader Annamalai arrives at Chennai airport from Sri Lanka

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L Murugan and BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai on Sunday arrived at Chennai airport from Sri Lanka after the inauguration of Jaffna Cultural Centre in Jaffna.

Jaffna Cultural Centre built with an Indian government grant was dedicated to the people of Sri Lanka yesterday.

"Yesterday we participated in the 'Yalpanam Cultural Center' inauguration event. Center was totally constructed on Union Government funds for the benefit of Yalpanam people," said Murugan.

During the year 2015 March month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yalpanam. It was a historical trip where PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Yalpanam Cultural Center. Now it has been finished and yesterday it was inaugurated.

"Tamil Arts were also honoured in this Center. This is a historical time when Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also participated," said Murugan.

He also talked about the release of the Tamil fisherman boats.

"We have already met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding releasing the Tamil Fisherman boats. Very soon there would be a discussion between two countries' ministers and very soon we would get a solution to that," added Murugan.

The iconic Jaffna Cultural Center (JCC), which was built with grant assistance of the Government of India (GOI), was dedicated to the people on February 11, 2023, at a colourful event in the gracious presence of President of Sri Lanka Wickremesinghe, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Information & Broadcasting, Murugan, High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay, Douglas Devananda, Minister for Fisheries, Vidura Wickramanayake, Minister for Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Kadar Masthan, Minister of State for Rural Economy, several Parliamentarians and dignitaries from various walks of life.

Describing JCC as a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Wickremesinghe thanked him and GOI for the Center.

He thanked India for the support extended to Sri Lanka during the economic challenges. Highlighting cultural similarities between the two countries, he noted that India and Sri Lanka were the two sides of the same coin.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State Murugan underlined that India's partnership with Sri Lanka was guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

He also announced a special financial assistance scheme for 100 students from economically weaker families at the University of Jaffna.

He also highlighted that GOI has implemented numerous people-centric projects cutting across sectors in Northern Province.

Wickremesinghe and Vidura Wickramanayake handed over a special token of gratitude to Murugan for JCC.

The state-of-the-art facility consists of multiple facilities such as a museum of two floors; a state-of-the-art theatre-style auditorium for more than 600 people; an 11-storeyed learning tower; a public square which could also act as an amphitheatre; exhibition galleries (Air conditioned), Open exhibition and a 100-seat Conference facility, among others.

JCC is an outstanding example of GOI's ongoing commitment to the people of Sri Lanka including in the Northern Province.

GOI's development partnership with Sri Lanka which touches upon all aspects of daily life such as infrastructure development, education, health, housing, livelihood development etc currently stands at USD 5 billion.

( With inputs from ANI )

