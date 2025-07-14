MoS Margherita emphasises need for early completion of review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, during his recent Malaysia visit, emphasised the need for early completion of the review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and underlined development partnerships in digital, maritime, health and innovation, as per a statement from the MEA.

Minister Pabitra Margherita led the delegation at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AIFMM), 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM) and 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum on July 10-11, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In his remarks at the AIFMM on July 10, MoS Margherita extended India's continued support to Malaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN and reiterated India's support for ASEAN unity and centrality.

Further, MoS Margherita appreciated progress in the implementation of the 10 Point proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR in 2024 to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shared the initiatives taken this year under the India -ASEAN Year of Tourism.

"He emphasised the need for early completion of the review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and underlined development partnerships in digital, maritime, health and innovation," Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement Monday.

At the 15th EAS FMM on July 11, 2025, MoS Margherita underlined India's contribution towards strengthening the Leaders-led EAS platform as the EAS mechanism completes 20 years and exchanged views on the current regional and international developments.

Preparations for the upcoming 20th EAS Summit, scheduled in October 2025, were also discussed.

At the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held on July 11, MoS Margherita participated in a constructive exchange of views on pressing international and regional developments, and deliberated on the future trajectory of the ARF process.

He underscored India's deep concerns over the persistent threat posed by Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, particularly in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam in the Indian UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister reaffirmed India's resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He commended the ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the emerging regional security architecture, as an important platform for candid discussions and collective efforts to address the challenges in the region.

Minister Margherita also held bilateral meetings with the Secretary General of ASEAN and the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, the Philippines, and Timor Leste, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.

