Moscow terror attack: UAE lights up iconic landmarks in colours of Russian flag

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 24 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has bathed its iconic landmarks in the colours of the Russian flag on the evening of March 23rd, 2024, in solidarity with the victims of the horrific terrorist attack that struck a concert hall in Moscow yesterday.

These landmarks include Burj Khalifa; ADNOC Headquarters; Burj Al Arab; Dubai Frame; Abu Dhabi Global Market HQ; Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Al Dhafra City Municipality; ADNEC Group HQ; Khalifa University; Mubadala HQ; and Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

The attack tragically claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people and left many others wounded.

The UAE has already expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor