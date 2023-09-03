Moushumi Chatterjee: 'Nutan embodied essence of a true artist'

New Delhi, Sep 3 Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee fondly remembered the late Nutan, and shared an invaluable life lesson she gleaned from the iconic actress, saying the latter was the source of unparalleled inspiration.

Moushumi graced the stage of the dance reality show 'India’s Best Dancer 3' as the special guest.

The ‘Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal’ special episode promise a fusion of remarkable talents, as two contestants unite with a choreographer to stun one and all with captivating performances.

One of the standout moments of the episode unfolds during host Jay Bhanushali's engaging session with Moushumi.

Speaking of her profound admiration for Nutan, Moushumi shared: “Nutan Ji, as a guru devi and a source of unparalleled inspiration, possessed an extraordinary aura. Beyond her impeccable make-up, she embodied the essence of a true artist.”

“From her era-defining roles alongside Kishor Kumar ji to her timeless performance in 'Saraswati Chandra,' she was a complete actress. I had the privilege of witnessing the artist within her,” said the 1969 ‘Parineeta’ fame actress.

Moushumi further said: “Nutan once shared very invaluable advice with me, saying, 'No matter where you are, never lose sight of yourself. Don't aspire to be someone else or emulate their journey. Be as authentically you as you can and carve your own path’.”

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Nutan is regarded as one of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Nutan is known for her roles in films like - 'Nagina', 'Hum Log', 'Seema', 'Sujata', 'Bandini', 'Milan', 'Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Anari', 'Chhalia', 'Tere Ghar Ke Saamne', 'Khandan', 'Saraswatichandra', 'Anuraag' and 'Saudagar'.

The episode will witness a jugalbandi of epic proportions that will leave judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis impressed.

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony.

