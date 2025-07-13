MP CM embarks on seven-day foreign visit, to highlight investment potential

Bhopal, July 13 With a view to showcasing Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav began his seven-day international tour to Dubai and Spain on Sunday.

He reached Dubai earlier on Sunday where he was warmly received by Satish Kumar Sivan, the Consul General of India in Dubai, marking the beginning of a strategic engagement with industrial leaders and the Indian diaspora.

The day began with the 'Brand Madhya Pradesh' programme.

A short film showcased the state's achievements and cultural richness.

A theme exhibition further illustrated the diversity and economic potential of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yadav engaged with Non-Resident Indians and friends of Madhya Pradesh, emphasising the evolving landscape of the state and inviting overseas talent to participate in its development.

The Chief Minister's itinerary in Dubai, scheduled until July 15, includes a series of meetings with prominent business groups as well as the Indian Business and Professional Council.

These discussions are centered on investment opportunities in logistics, retail, warehousing, and emerging sectors, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and green hydrogen.

Chief Minister Yadav is expected to highlight Madhya Pradesh's transparent industrial policies, robust infrastructure, and government-backed support systems.

A key highlight of the visit is the investment dialogue with Dubai's industrial representatives, where initiatives like PM Mitra Park, Green Energy Zone, Logistics Hub, and One District-One Product were presented.

These projects reflect the state's commitment to sustainable development and economic diversification.

Chief Minister Yadav will also host a dinner with industrialists and NRI delegates.

The gathering will serve as a platform to explore collaborative ventures and deepen social engagement with Madhya Pradesh.

Through this visit, the Chief Minister aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a dynamic destination for global investment and cultural exchange.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar pointed concerns over the purpose and transparency of CM Yadav's international visit.

He noted that in the past 20 months, the Chief Minister has embarked on four foreign visits, including stops in London, Germany, and Japan.

Drawing a parallel with former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Singhar remarked that despite several international tours claimed to be for investment promotion, no concrete information was ever provided about the actual outcomes.

According to LoP Singhar, true investment is not secured through mere invitations or summits -- it must be drawn through trust and credibility.

