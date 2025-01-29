MP CM Mohan Yadav meets Nitori President Toshiyuki Shirai, invites Japanese delegation to expand business in India

Tokyo [Japan], January 29 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with Nitori Holdings Co Ltd President and COO, Toshiyuki Shirai in Tokyo on Wednesday. During the meeting, he invited the Japanese delegation to expand business in India in the furniture and textile sectors.

Following his meeting with CM Mohan Yadav, Toshiyuki Shirai said that it was their pleasure to learn about Madhya Pradesh and expressed happiness to see the business opportunities that they can get there.

He noted that Nitori opened its first store in India on December 20, 2024.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's our pleasure to open our very first store in India on the 20th of December 2024. As for now, we have a total of 1049 stores, mainly in Japan and also in the Asian region like Singapore, Malaysia, China, and Vietnam. And for today's meeting, it was our pleasure, it was our honour to learn about Madhya Pradesh, and we are so happy to be here because we can see the opportunities that we can get and it's very important for our brand."

Earlier in the day, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Bridgestone Headquarters in Japan's Tokyo and held a meeting with Bridgestone Corporation Global CEO Shuichi Ishibashi along with the CEO of various companies regarding investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. CM Yadav invited officials to participate in the Global Investors Summit set to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

In a post on X, Mohan Yadav stated, "Tokyo, Japan: Today, at the Bridgestone headquarters in Tokyo, I had a fruitful discussion with the Global CEO of Bridgestone Corporation, Mr. Shuichi Ishibashi, along with CEOs of various companies, regarding investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. I invited the officials to participate in the Global Investors Summit, which will be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025. Madhya Pradesh offers immense potential in the automobile and tyre manufacturing industry, making it an ideal destination for industrial investment."

CM Mohan Yadav met Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Senior Vice President Shohei Hara. During the meeting, discussions were held on the immense possibilities of collaboration in Madhya Pradesh in various sectors like skill development, urban transport and smart cities.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav met Mr Shohei Hara, Sr Vice President of JICA and discussed on the immense possibilities of collaboration in the sectors of urban transport, smart cities, skill development among others for the State of Madhya Pradesh."

MP CM Mohan Yadav also took to X to share details regarding his meeting with JICA Senior Vice President. Taking to X, Yadav stated, "Tokyo, Japan: I met with Mr. Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss Japan's expertise in technology transfer, trade support, and youth employment initiatives in Madhya Pradesh. Our discussions focused on JICA's potential contributions to public and private sector enterprises in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and hydropower projects."

MP CM Yadav on Wednesday also held a meeting with global apparel giant Uniqlo's founder Tadashi Yanai in Tokyo and invited them to set up production and distribution facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, discussions were held about the expansion in Madhya Pradesh with a focus on cotton cultivation. The Uniqlo Chairman said that the company was looking forward to expansion in India with cotton cultivation as well. He also said that Uniqlo was looking at scouting more talented Indian IT professionals for the global Uniqlo skill force.

The MP CM mentioned the state's role in Farm to Foreign trends in textiles. He said that MP had a huge industrial base and could help Uniqlo in all ways to grow. The CM emphasised that the state would do whatever was necessary to attract Uniqlo to MP. He also invited the Uniqlo Chairman to the Global Investor Summit in the state capital Bhopal.

During his visit to Tokyo, CM Mohan Yadav also held a meeting with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) chairman Susumu Kataoka and his delegation. During the meeting, CM Yadav invited JETRO to establish an office in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav stated, "Today, I had an extensive discussion on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with Mr. Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and his delegation, at Minato-ku, Tokyo. During the meeting, JETRO was invited to establish an office in Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India. JETRO stated that the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' will be an excellent platform for Japanese companies to understand investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen partnerships. JETRO will assist in inviting more Japanese companies to the event and enhancing investment collaboration."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor