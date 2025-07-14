"MP govt made such policies under PM Modi's leadership that...": Mohan Yadav

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been engaging with investors in Dubai, highlighting the state's attractive policies and growing reputation as a hub for investment.

During his visit, CM Yadav met with various investors and presented opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, sparking significant interest across different sectors.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have been meeting different investors in Dubai since morning... The Madhya Pradesh government has made such policies under the leadership of PM Modi that people's trust in India has increased."

"Madhya Pradesh has become a centre of hope in the country. Investors from all sectors have shown their interest on a large scale," he added.

Highlighting his engagements, he affirmed, "I welcome everyone. We gave presentations. Discussions were held at different levels. I thank the Dubai administration for improving business management and making it easier for people to do business globally. This is a perfect example of this for people from Dubai."

CM Yadav's visit to Dubai included a tour of the Swaminarayan temple, which he described as "the temple of God and India's trust."

"I also visited the Swaminarayan temple... This is the temple of God and India's trust," he said.

Earlier in the day, the MP CM held an interactive session with the Madhya Pradesh diaspora in Dubai, where he emphasised that the Indian community abroad has been instrumental in spreading India's influence globally, like "sugar in milk; they mix and give sweetness."

During the interactive session, CM Yadav said that the "Indian community has always been like sugar in milk; they mix and give sweetness."

"Our culture teaches us to stay connected to our roots wherever we are. This is what PM Modi calls 'Virasat Se Vikas,' he added.

Further, CM Yadav expressed pride in PM Modi's efforts to address issues faced by Indians both within the country and abroad.

"Today, there is India's wave, and it is because of PM Modi... No matter where one wants to reach in the world, they have to go via India... Everyone tries to take a photo with PM Modi. It fills us with pride," he said.

"We have seen under his leadership that he solves issues for his people, not just within the country but also for the Indian community abroad," he added.

Yadav arrived in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025. His official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. His visit aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor