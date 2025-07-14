"MP is fastest-growing economy, GSDP growth rate highest in last 10-12 years": Principal Secy Raghwendra Kumar Singh

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in India's economic growth story, said Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, adding that the state's growth rate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased significantly over the last 10-12 years.

Raghwendra Kumar Singh is the Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of Madhya Pradesh.

"India is the world's fastest-growing economy. If we leave Sikkim and other smaller states in India, MP is the fastest-growing economy (in India). The growth rate of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Madhya Pradesh has increased the most in the entire country in the last 10-12 years," said Singh.

"The CM Mohan Yadav has shown keen focus on industrial development and made a big contribution to this sector," he added.

Singh highlighted the concept of the Regional Industry Conclave, aimed at promoting coordinated development in Madhya Pradesh. "Efforts are also being made to establish regional balance. The concept of Regional Industry Conclave has been worked on to ensure coordinated development in the whole of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Currently, the MP CM is in Dubai for the Global Dialogue 2025. His official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. His visit aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

Earlier in the day, the MP CM held an interactive session with the Madhya Pradesh diaspora in Dubai, where he emphasised that the Indian community abroad has been instrumental in spreading India's influence globally, like "sugar in milk; they mix and give sweetness."

During the interactive session, CM Yadav said that the "Indian community has always been like sugar in milk; they mix and give sweetness."

"Our culture teaches us to stay connected to our roots wherever we are. This is what PM Modi calls 'Virasat Se Vikas,' he added.

Further, CM Yadav expressed pride in PM Modi's efforts to address issues faced by Indians both within the country and abroad.

"Today, there is India's wave, and it is because of PM Modi... No matter where one wants to reach in the world, they have to go via India... Everyone tries to take a photo with PM Modi. It fills us with pride," he said.

"We have seen under his leadership that he solves issues for his people, not just within the country but also for the Indian community abroad," he added.

CM Yadav's visit to Dubai included a tour of the Swaminarayan temple, which he described as "the temple of God and India's trust."

