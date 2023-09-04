MQM-P leaders meet Pakistan caretaker PM, raise concern over high cost of electricity 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 4 : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Monday Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani met Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and raised serious concerns over the high cost of electricity and Karachi issues, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, MQM-P leaders and Pakistan caretaker PM talked about the problems of Karachi and the high cost of electricity. During the meeting, Mustafa Kamal said that the people of Karachi were being charged an additional Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.81 per unit in electricity tariff. Notably, protests across the country have erupted over inflated electricity bills.

Kamal said, "Karachi can steer the country out of economic crises being faced by Pakistan, not the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government for not resolving the problems of Karachi in the past 15 years, according to ARY News report. He urged Pakistan's caretaker government to take a "direct interest" in addressing the problems of Karachi.

Mustafa Kamal stressed that the youth of Karachi can lead Pakistan on the path of development if given proper opportunities by the federal government, ARY News reported. He said that immediate measures were required for the improvement of residential and industrial infrastructure in the city.

On September 2, people took to the streets and thousands of shopkeepers in Pakistan shut their shops to hold a protest against inflated energy and fuel bills which sparked widespread discontent among the public prior to general elections, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The recent increase in electricity bills has further frustrated the people and traders who have already been heavily burdened by the rising inflation in Pakistan. Despite people's protests, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has ruled out any possibility of immediate relief.

Instead, Kakar said that there is no other option for people other than to pay their bills while the caretaker government has been making efforts to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the issue, according to a Geo News report. He said, "The electricity bills will need to be paid and IMF conditions will be implemented."

People in Karachi held a protest against inflation in Shah Latif Town, blocking the flow of traffic on the National Highway. Protesters demanded abolishing taxes by burning tyres and blocking the road for traffic. Holding banners and placards, transgenders in Rawalpindi surrounded the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) office and demanded that the Pakistan government should immediately roll back the increase in petrol and electricity prices.

Traders observed a shutter-down strike against a rise in electricity bills in Mandi Bahauddin. All small and major markets as well as commercial centers in Mandi Bahauddin remained closed. The All Pakistan Traders Community observed a strike in Peshawar with the majority of markets and centres remaining closed, Geo News reported.

Traders in Arifwala announced a shutter-down with trade organisations backing and announcing to keep shops and businesses shut across the city. Lawyers supported the strike in Chichawatni and shops remained shut in Kasowal, Iqbal Nagar and Ghaziabad regions of Pakistan.

