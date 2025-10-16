Muhammad Yunus's special envoy meets US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 16 : Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi held a high-level meeting with US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and the US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor at his office in the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday, Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Thursday.

Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and extended appreciation for the productive and wide-ranging discussions held during the meeting, it added.

Ambassador Gor, recently confirmed as the United States Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy Siddiqi exchanged views on several key areas, including trade and investment cooperation, economic and governance reforms, and labour market development.

They also discussed regional and global relations, electoral processes, risks of disinformation and the importance of maintaining open, direct channels of communication.

Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi conveyed appreciation for Ambassador Gor's kind remarks regarding the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to deepening bilateral and regional partnerships.

He also extended an invitation to Ambassador Gor to visit Dhaka in the near future.

This meeting builds upon a recent dialogue between Ambassador Gor and Chief Adviser Professor Yunus, which took place in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in late September.

Sergio Gor has been appointed as Ambassdor to India by US President Donald Trump in August. He has also been appointed as Trump's special envoy to South and Central Asia.

Earlier this month, Sergio Gor was on a six-day visit to India, where the US ambassdor designate to India held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said he looked forward to deepening the strategic partnership between both nations.

Gor said that the two leaders had a positive conversation on a range of issues. In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "Met with EAM S Jaishankar today in New Delhi. We had a positive conversation on a range of issues. I look forward to working closely with Jaishankar to deepen our strategic partnership and make our countries more secure and prosperous."

