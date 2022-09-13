Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Shrinathji temple

Jaipur, Sep 13 Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, offered his prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

Mukesh Ambani and his son's fiance Radhika Merchant had the "Jhanki darshan" from 5.32 p.m. to 6.10 p.m. on Monday.

Ambani had an informal conversation with a temple priest about the launch of the 5G internet service, temple officials said. However, no official announcement has been made about this.

Earlier, Ambani had reached Dabok (Udaipur) airport in a chartered plane. From here, they reached Nathdwara by road.

Earlier, the Ambani family visited the temple in March 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor