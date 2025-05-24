Multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrives at Indian Embassy in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], May 24 : A multi-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda arrived at the Indian Embassy in Bahrain's Manama for India's global outreach programme on Operation Sindoor to highlight the nation's continuous fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. They also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The delegation, consisting of BJP MPs Panda, Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, interacted with select members of the Indian community.

During the visit, BJP MP and former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma said that Pakistan would disappear if India were to use its full force.

"We did not use our full military power. We did not use even a fraction of our military power. I have seen the Pakistani Army and political parties. If they have nuclear, we also have. If India would use its full force, Pakistan will disappear," Sharma asserted.

Before leaving for Bahrain, BJP MP Baijayant Panda said, "Today our group is embarking on this trip to West Asia. We have very senior members and wide representation from across the political spectrum. The biggest message is the unity that India has shown to the world and continues to show, and we are very clear about taking the message that, after having won on the battlefield, it is also important to ask the world to stay focused on terrorism, which many countries around the world have suffered from. But we suffer from a special kind of terrorism that is state-sponsored, and this message, as you have seen recently, many countries are coming out in support of, and that is our mission."

Meanwhile, Owaisi emphasised that they will highlight Pakistan's nurturing of terrorism at the global level.

"Our neighbouring country, Pakistan, is running terrorist camps and supporting them. These terrorists come to India and carry out terrorist activities. We will speak about these things to these four nations," Owaisi said.

Apart from Bahrain, the delegation will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria.

