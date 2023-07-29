Multiple roads remain blocked as Balochistan battles rain-triggered floods

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 29 : As Balochistan continues to receive heavy rainfall and faces a flood-like situation, multiple roads, including a part of the Quetta-Sukkur N-65 Highway, remained blocked on Friday, according to Dawn.

Balochistan's road link to Sindh has been cut off as the Sibi-Quetta stretch of the Sukkur-Quetta N-65 Highway was blocked, according to a report released late Friday evening by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to the report, flash floods also caused the closure of highways leading from Harnai to Sanjawi, Gandhawa to Notal, Sibi to Kohlu, and Pinjra Bridge Road in Bolan.

The main Pinjra bridge on the Bolan River in Central Balochistan's Kachhi district was swept away in the last year’s floods that wreaked havoc in Pakistan. It has not been rebuilt by the National Highway Authority so far despite the passage of over one year, reported Dawn.

The alternative route being used in its place, too, has been washed away now, Dawn reported citing the PDMA and Bolan district administration. In light of the situation, the administration asked the citizens to avoid travelling.

At least 10 people were killed in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday as monsoon rains wreaked havoc, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The rains caused flash floods in hilly areas, inundating urban areas and damaging mud houses across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a red alert till Sunday. It said that a “vigorous monsoon activity” was likely in upper and central parts of Pakistan till July 30, which would result in flooding and landslides. Authorities braced for the 'worst' floods in Ravi and Sutlej since 1998.

Considering potential floods in Sutlej and Ravi, Pakistan's federal and Punjab governments and other governments were asked to ensure an effective mitigation plan to save people and infrastructure.

