Mumbai airport to handle 14% more weekly flight movements this summer

New Delhi, April 13 Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will handle 14 per cent more weekly flight movements this summer.

CSMIA has announced its summer schedule with 14 per cent more weekly flight movements as compared to the summer schedule of 2022.

The summer schedule is effective from March 26 till October 28.

Increased demand for domestic and international travel movement from CSMIA has fuelled the rise in the overall flight operations, which in turn will benefit the travellers from Mumbai and neighbouring cities.

Moreover, the summer schedule will have additional services to 24 destinations.

With travelling gaining momentum in India, CSMIA will see 966 daily movements, as against approximately 820 of the previous summer schedule of 2022.

Witnessing over 6,762 movements weekly, thus observing over 14 per cent hike in 2023 weekly flight operations as compared to 2022. Of which IndiGo will cater to weekly 47 per cent movements, Air India with weekly 17 per cent movements and Vistara with weekly 14 per cent movements.

