Muraleedharan, Oman's Economy minister discusses key aspects of bilateral economic ties

Muscat [Oman], October 19 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday held a meeting with Oman's Minister of Economy Said Al Saqri and discussed key aspects of economic relations between the two countries.

Both ministers explored avenues of further cooperation.

"Had a productive meeting with H.E. Said Al Saqri, Minister of Economy of Oman in Muscat, exploring avenues of cooperation and discussing key aspects of India-Oman economic relations. Committed to strengthening economic ties between our nations," Muraleedharan posted on X.

Muraleedharan is on a two-day visit to Oman.

During the visit, the union minister will hold high-level discussions with the Omani leadership and dignitaries.

He will also interact with various Indian community organizations and a wide cross-section of the Indian community residing in Oman, including professionals, blue-collar workers, healthcare workers, social workers, and school students.

India and Oman share warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people ties. The visit offers an opportunity to comprehensively review the bilateral relations between India and Oman and chart pathways to further deepen multifaceted ties.

