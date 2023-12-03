Music composer Anand recalls fond memories of Kishore Da

Mumbai, Nov 3 Music composer Anand took a stroll down the memory lane as he remembered the 'King of Playback singing', Kishore Kumar, who immensely contributed to Kalyan-Anand's journey with the many super hit songs composed by them.

The singing reality show 'Indian Idol Season 14' brought alive the magic of the 90s with Anand from the famed 'Anand Ji - Kalyan ji' duo.

Celebrating 'Kalyan ji - Anand Ji Night', the contestants will belt out some evergreen numbers to impress judge Shreya Ghoshal and guest judge, Shekhar Ravjiani, along with Anand and his beloved wife Shanta Ben Shah.

While each of the contestants regale viewers with their exceptional performances, it's 'Kanpuriya boy' Vaibhav Gupta who will steal the limelight with his 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' and 'Apni To Jaise Taise' act.

Talking about the same, Anand said: "I fondly remember Kishore Da and the studio where we recorded this song. The moment he entered the studio, he asked for a betel nut leaf (paan), as the character in the movie consumed the same."

"So throughout the recording, he decided to chew the betel nut leaf and sing the song in order to maintain the authenticity," said Anand, who further concluded by saying that "even today, the song is famous and loved."

Recreating the moment, Vaibhav will be seen giving a tribute to Kishore Da and the Kalyan Ji - Anand ji duo, by chewing a betel nut leaf and once again singing 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala'.

Adding an edge to his performance, Shreya, Shekhar, and host Hussain Kuwajerwala, and the contestants joined him on stage, making it a memorable moment.

It airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor