Muslim Council of Elders organises second Faith Pavilion in COP29

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 10 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders is organising the second Faith Pavilion in the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP29), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22 which will be attended by world leaders, officials, and representatives from international organisations.

The Muslim Council of Elders is organising the second Faith Pavilion, building on the significant success of its first edition at COP28, held in the UAE last year. The Pavilion features a global alliance of 97 organisations, representing 11 diverse religions and denominations, providing religious and ethical perspectives on climate action and will include over 40 discussion sessions focused on the integration of spirituality and ethics in advancing climate action.

Under the Chairmanship of Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the Muslim Council of Elders has pioneered initiatives to enhance the role of religious leaders in addressing global challenges, including climate change.

Last year, the Council hosted the Global Faith Leaders Summit for Climate in Abu Dhabi, culminating in the launch of the 'Call of Conscience: Abu Dhabi Joint Statement for Climate', which was co-signed by 30 religious leaders worldwide, including the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Pope Francis.

The Council also co-hosted the recent Global Religious Leaders Summit for Climate in Baku, furthering its mission to mobilise religious and ethical voices to devise effective climate solutions. The Council continues to impact through the Faith Pavilion at COP28 and COP29, underscoring the essential role of interfaith collaboration in addressing global environmental challenges. (ANI/WAM)

