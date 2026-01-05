My family was away during Ohio home attack: Vance

Washington, Jan 5 US Vice President JD Vance Monday said his family was not at home when an intruder attempted to break into his Ohio residence, thanking the US Secret Service and Cincinnati police for a swift response, as local authorities charged a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home,” Vance wrote on social media on Monday morning. “As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.”

He added, “We weren’t even home as we had returned already to DC.”

Vance also urged restraint in coverage involving images of the residence. “One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am sceptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows,” he wrote.

Local outlet WCPO 9 Cincinnati reported that Cincinnati police and U.S. Secret Service officers responded shortly after midnight to reports of damage at the Vice President’s Cincinnati-area home. Police later identified the suspect as William DeFoor, 26, who was arrested and charged, according to a Cincinnati Police Department arrest report cited by the station.

WCPO reported that DeFoor faces one count of criminal damage, one count of obstructing official business, one count of criminal trespass, and one felony count of vandalism. The outlet said investigators allege he damaged multiple windows at the home and a vehicle owned by the Secret Service.

According to the report, Secret Service agents observed the suspect on the property, and surveillance footage showed him damaging four windows at the residence. A WCPO crew at the scene said officers from both agencies searched the area in the early morning hours, with several windows visibly broken.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, told local media that the suspect was being held on local charges and that federal charges could also be considered. He said the man was being interviewed by Secret Service agents and the agency would present its findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for any federal charging decisions.

Members of the Secret Service heard a loud noise around midnight and found that a window had been broken with a hammer, according to law enforcement officials. The officials said the suspect appeared to be trying to get into the house.

Investigators do not believe the suspect entered the residence. No injuries were reported, and authorities said the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident, according to media reports.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the Secret Service contacted Cincinnati police after observing suspicious activity, prompting a coordinated response that led to the arrest. Police activity remained visible in the East Walnut Hills neighbourhood for several hours as officers documented damage and secured the scene, the newspaper said.

The U.S. Secret Service provides protective coverage for the Vice President, immediate family members and designated residences, coordinating closely with state and local law enforcement agencies.

JD Vance, a former U.S. senator from Ohio, assumed office as Vice President earlier this year. Security incidents involving the homes of senior U.S. leaders are treated as joint federal and local matters, with prosecutors reviewing potential charges once investigations are completed.

--IANS

lkj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor