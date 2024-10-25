Myanmar: 3.98 million stimulant tablets seized in Yangon

Yangon, Oct 25 Myanmar authorities seized 3.98 million stimulant tablets in the Yangon region of Myanmar, a state-run daily reported on Friday citing police sources on Friday.

The report said that anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in the Dagon Myothit (North) township of Yangon region on October 14, and confiscated 300,000 stimulant tablets.

Later that evening, an additional 3.68 million stimulant tablets in connection with the case were seized at a house in Dagon Myothit (South), the report said.

An investigation revealed that the narcotics were being transported from southern Shan state, it said.

The seized drugs are approximately worth over 3.98 billion kyats (about $1.8 million), the report said. A total of five suspects were arrested in connection with the case, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run daily Myanma Alinn.

The suspects have been charged under the country's drug laws, and further investigation is ongoing, it added.

