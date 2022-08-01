Myanmar extends state of emergency for another six months

Myanmar's military junta has decided to extend the state of emergency in the country for another six months, media reports said on Monday.

Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that country must continue to strengthen the "genuine and disciplined multi-party democratic system" which is the desire of the people, Al Jazeera reported quoting the state-run Global New Light newspaper.

The Myanmar military, since staging a coup on February 1, 2021, has carried out a nationwide crackdown on millions of people protesting its rule, according to several rights groups.

They say the junta security forces' mass killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, and other abuses against protesters, journalists, and political opposition members amount to crimes against humanity.

Back in January this year, the National Defense and Security Council announced the first six-month extension of the state of emergency.

This extension of emergency comes a week after the UN Special Rapporteurs Tom Andrews, and Morris Tidball-Binz, on Monday condemned the Myanmar junta's execution of four individuals, as reported by the junta.

"We are outraged and devastated at the news of the junta's execution of Myanmar patriots and champions of human rights and democracy. Our hearts goes out to their families, friends and loved ones and indeed all the people of Myanmar who are victims of the junta's escalating atrocities," the UN Experts said in a statement issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"These individuals were tried, convicted, and sentenced by a military tribunal on 21 January without the right of appeal and reportedly without legal counsel, in violation of international human rights law," Andrews and Tidball-Binz said.

Since the military coup of February 1, 2021, military tribunals have sentenced a total of 117 individuals to death, including 41 in absentia, the OHCHR said.

"These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community. What more must the junta do before the international community is willing to take strong action?" they said.

"The widespread and systematic murders of protesters, indiscriminate attacks against entire villages, and now the execution of opposition leaders, demands an immediate and firm response by member states of the United Nations. The status quo of international inaction must be firmly rejected."

"Having made a mockery of the Five Point Consensus, Min Aung Hlaing has now callously rejected the personal appeal of the Chair of ASEAN, Prime Minister Hun Sen, to spare the lives of these individuals. ASEAN - and indeed all UN Member States--must take action that is commensurate with this outrage.

( With inputs from ANI )

