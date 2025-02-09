Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma dies at 95

Windhoek, Feb 9 Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma died aged 95 on Saturday, the country's President Nangolo Mbumba announced in a statement on Sunday morning.

Mbumba said that over the past three weeks, the founding President had been hospitalised in the capital city of Windhoek for medical treatment and observation due to ill health, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Unfortunately, this time, the most gallant son of our land could not recover from his illness," Mbumba said.

"It is therefore with utmost sorrow and sadness that I announce this morning of February 9, 2025, to the Namibian people, our African brothers and sisters, and the world at large, about the passing of our revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader, Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma. President Nujoma passed on at the age of 95 on February 8 at 23h45 in Windhoek, Namibia," he said.

Born on May 12, 1929, at Etunda village, Omusati Region, in northwestern Namibia, Nujoma served as the country's first president from 1990 to 2005. He was also a founding member of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), the party that has governed Namibia since its independence.

While expressing sympathy to Nujoma's family on social media, Mbumba said his government would announce a period of national mourning and burial arrangements to honour the founding President.

As a child, he took care of his family's cattle and went to a Finnish mission school. He later moved to the coastal town of Walvis Bay and then to the capital, Windhoek, where he worked for South African Railways, as detailed in a biography available on the website of Nujoma's charitable foundation.

Ndumba Kamwanyah, a political analyst and lecturer at the University of Namibia, stated that his accomplishments encompassed the creation of democratic institutions and a focus on reconciliation.

