'Nari Shakti Forum' requests President Murmu's intervention to support minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Nari Shakti Forum has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the incidents of attack and violence against minorities including Hindus in Bangladesh amid the ongoing situation, and requested the Indian government to use its position to support the minorities.

The forum has highlighted the cases of targeted violence and destruction against people of minority communities. It said that there have been attacks against places of worship, and even incidents of sexual violence against women.

"There have been systematic attacks on the worship places, houses and properties of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other minority groups with many religious sites desecrated and idols destroyed. Homes and businesses owned by Hindu and other minority communities have been looted and set on fire," it stated.

"Hindu and other minority women and girls have been subjected to molestation and sexual violence, intending to terrorize the community and force them into submission or migration," the forum added.

The NSF further highlighted cases of brutal physical assault and loss of lives in Bangladesh, as well as the cases of forced migration and displacement.

The Nari Shakti Forum requested President Murmu to use her diplomatic intervention and diplomatic pressure to engage with Bangladesh government to ensure the protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

It has also asked India to lead efforts at international forums to mobilize global support for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

"Engage with the government of Bangladesh to ensure the immediate protection of Hindu and other minority communities. Diplomatic pressure should be applied to ensure that Bangladesh upholds its obligations under international law to protect all its citizens, irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds," the NSF stated.

"Lead efforts at international forums, including the United Nations, to mobilize global support for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. India's leadership in advocating for human rights will resonate strongly in the international community," it added.

The forum has further requested the Indian government to engage with the Bangladesh government to provide proper humanitarian aid to displaced people. It has also requested to establish a special committee to monitor the situation of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

It has also asked India to issue a public statement condemning the violence and persecution faced by minorities in Bangladesh.

Requesting India to take "decisive action" in the matter, the Nari Shakti Forum said the Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh are facing an "existential crisis."

"The Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh are facing an existential crisis. As the largest democracy in the world, and with deep cultural and historical ties to Bangladesh, India is uniquely positioned to take decisive action to protect these vulnerable populations. We trust that your esteemed office will act swiftly to address this grave humanitarian crisis," it stated.

Earlier in the day, the Nari Shakti Forum organised a huge protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Former BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, during the protest, called the need to stop the "genocide of Hindus" in Bangladesh.

"Hindu lives matter and we have to stop the genocide of Hindus. Those who are doing this have to stop it," she told ANI.

Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee Bangladesh after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement. She arrived in India on August 5 at a short notice.

An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in on August 8.

Several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus have been reported from Bangladesh. India has raised its concerns about the situation and urged for full restoration of law and order.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Mohammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh on Friday and emphasised the need to ensure the safety and protection of minorities in the country.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh and emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives, the PM Office stated in a press release.

During the call, PM Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor