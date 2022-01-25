Nation-wide security is not established, says Taliban 6-months after taking control of Afghanistan

The Taliban on Tuesday admitted that the nation-wide security is not yet established in Afghanistan.

During an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "One thing we should know is that nation-wide security is not established and we have not received all the resources to ensure overall security. There may be some enemy forces that may have nefarious designs but we could not name any side."

"We witness some drones in the air in some provinces despite our repeated request to the US side that air surveillance should be stopped. Such things are also a security concern," he said regarding security threats.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

He also said that Taliban supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will appear publicly when the nation-wide security is ensured.

He said that Akhunzada has travelled to Kandahar, Farah, Herat and Helmand provinces and met common people there, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

"This process may continue and his excellency will meet more people. In Kandahar, he continuously meet elders and people, there are naturally reservations on the issue of camera coverage and photographing. Some security and other issues might have been the reason behind no media coverage of his excellency. He meets people, exchange views and send messages," said Mujahid.

When Pajhwok asked about the threat to the current administration, the Taliban spokesperson said, "The current administration is new, it has different problems, I don't see any threat, because the threat would be when God forbid there was a big war against it, then it would have been a threat, now there are no threats, but there are problems, the biggest problem is the economy that needs to self-sustain."

Regarding relations with the international community, Mujahid said, "we cannot call them threats but problems, so these problems exist which is normal when a new situation forms."

Pajhwok also questioned about the Al-Fatah Army Corps that killed 10 resistance fighters on Monday in Balkh province. They asked -- In the first conference after Islamic Emirate took power, you said that the war in Afghanistan is over, why Al-Fatah Army Corps said yesterday that it killed 10 resistance fighters in Balkh province, there are also reports of some explosions and casualties, what is your explanation about that?

"Yes, the war is over, there is no war front against us, you cannot show us the physical location of any of such fronts, but secret explosions or attacks in which some people are killed happen in many countries, it is the job of the government to stop it, when they are arrested or killed, it means that the government is serious against them," said Mujahid.

Answering about the explosions, the spokesperson said, "These are two or three dimensions, one is a group called Islamic State (ISIS) evils, although we do not see their physical presence, they secretly carry out some explosions. Sometimes who raise their voice in the name of resistance also create some problems. The third is kidnapping and crimes which involve individuals."

( With inputs from ANI )

