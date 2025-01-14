National Security Council warns Israelis of escalating Iranian kidnapping plots

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 14 ( ANI/TPS): Israel's National Security Council warned citizens of escalating Iranian efforts to harm Israelis abroad on Tuesday. This follows an incident in which Iranian operatives attempted to lure an Israeli businessman to the United Arab Emirates for a potential kidnapping.

According to the NSC, Iranian agents posing as representatives of Al-Arabiya Farsi, the Persian-language branch of a Saudi media outlet, contacted the businessman via Telegram. Claiming they sought an interview about the Iranian regime, they invited the Israeli to a meeting in Dubai. The agents also sent malicious files designed to access his mobile phone.

But the businessman became suspicious and reported the contact to the National Intelligence Service, whose investigation confirmed the plot.

In December, The Press Service of Israel reported of Iranian plot to kidnap Israeli journalist Babak Itzhaki by luring him to a Turkish city near the Iranian border.

In November, Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan was abducted and killed in the United Arab Emirates. Three Uzbek nationals were arrested and Israeli officials believe they were working on behalf of Iran.

The NSC cautioned Israelis against sharing sensitive personal details, such as phone numbers, travel plans, or real-time locations, through social media or messaging platforms.

When contacted by unknown individuals, the NSC recommended verifying the identity of their contacts through direct communication, such as audio or video calls. The NSC also warned against downloading unsolicited files or links. (ANI/TPS)

