NATO chief warns of risk on holding negotiations on Russia-Ukraine war without Putin

Brussels [Belgium], December 13 : NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has voiced concern about the idea of holding peace negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war without Russian President Vladimir Putin "at the table", terming the move "risky," The Hill reported.

During a discussion at Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels on Wednesday, Rutte said, "It is crucial that whenever there is a deal that it is a good deal, with all the elements in there," according to The Hill.

He further said, "I think these were very good considerations, but again, for me to start to discuss this, we start a sort of debate amongst ourselves, within the alliance, with our European partners, without having Putin at the table, and that is risky."

Mark Rutte said that Ukraine should begin talks with the Kremlin. However, it must do so in a position of "strength." He reiterated his remarks from earlier this month, when he called on members of NATO to provide additional arms to Ukrainian soldiers who may be wavering on the battlefield, The Hill reported.

The NATO leader's comments echoed his remarks from earlier this month, when he encouraged members of the alliance to send more arms to soldiers in Ukraine who may be wavering on the battlefield.

Ahead of foreign ministers conference, Rutte said, "Make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to get to a position of strength when those peace talks start, when the Ukrainian government has decided they are ready to do so."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called for a strong international response following one of the largest missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.The Ukrainian President said that Russia launched 93 missiles, including one believed to be of North Korean origin, and nearly 200 drones in the massive strike.

He further said that Ukrainian defences managed to intercept 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16s.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Another Russian missile strike against Ukraine. Cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. According to preliminary reports, 93 missiles were launched, including at least one North Korean missile."

"A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s. Additionally, the Russians used nearly 200 drones in this attack. This was one of the largest strikes targeting our energy infrastructure," the post added.

He further criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that his peace plan is to "destroy everything" and he aims for negotiations by terrorising people.

"This is Putin's "peace plan"to destroy everything. This is how he wants "negotiations"by terrorizing millions of people. He is neither limited in long-range capabilities nor in acquiring the necessary components to produce missiles. Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in his impunity. A strong reaction is needed from the world: a massive attack must be met with a massive reaction. This is the only way terror can be stopped," Zelenskyy said.

