Nawaz camp in London miffed with Shehbaz govt's economic policy

Islamabad, Aug 17 An unusual clash ensued between the London PML-N and Islamabad PML-N on the economic handling of the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan, which led to Nawaz Sharif leaving a party meeting that he was attending through a video link from London.

PML-N sources said Nawaz Sharif, backed by Ishaq Dar, was against increasing the petrol price, The News reported.

Miftah Ismail and Shahid Abbasi were of the view that the economic situation of the country was fragile and needed careful handling.

A leader from the PML-N Islamabad said the government should not be pressurised by the London PML-N on economic decisions to avoid ruining the Pakistan-IMF deal, The News reported.

The London PML-N had the complaint that the government could have made a better deal with the IMF, but it was advised either it should return to Pakistan and take the responsibility or let Islamabad take its decisions.

It was pointed out that there was a clear mechanism for review of petrol prices and the government had nothing to do with it, and tinkering with it would mean inviting serious trouble.

Following these arguments, Nawaz Sharif opted to leave the meeting, insisting that he could not become a part of any such decision of the government.

Such an argument was hardly witnessed before.

According to a source, the choice of words used in these arguments confronting London PML-N was inappropriate that upset Nawaz Sharif, The News reported.

It was actually the clash between the two camps — Ishaq Dar camp and Miftah Ismail camp — which has been evident ever since Miftah took over as Finance Minister.

Nawaz Sharif generally concurs with Ishaq Dar on country's economy, while Shehbaz Sharif trusts Miftah Ismail, who enjoys complete support of Shahid Abbasi.

