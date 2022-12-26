Nawaz Sharif to lead campaign for 2023 general elections: Pak Interior Minister

Alleging the Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for affecting Islamabad's ties with friendly nations, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif will lead Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N)'s campaign for the 2023 general elections as he warned of active participation, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sanaullah made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Workers' Convention in Faisalabad and blamed his Toshakhana case for the political chaos in Pakistan.

According to Rana Sanaullah, not only wristwatches but the entire collection of Toshakhana gifts were taken and purportedly sold by Imran Khan.

He stated that 'fake cases' against PML-N officials had been dropped, and that Imran Khan would now face real cases' against him. The institutions, according to Sanaullah, will hold the PTI head accountable, ARY News reported.

The minister further stated that the PML-N will actively engage in the 2023 general elections against Imran Khan-led PTI.

The political slugfest which started with Imran Khan's ouster from power in April by a vote of no confidence has, in successive months, worsened now after the alleged assassination bid on him earlier this month.

Aside from the call for early elections, another bone of contention between the ruling coalition government and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the appointment of the new Army chief.

Following the alleged assassination bid on Khan, the political tussle been the PML(N) and PTI has only worsened.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor