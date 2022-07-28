Nawaz Sharif works out strategic plan for giving up govt

Islamabad, July 28 The Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA) in its summit meeting on Thursday will deliberate the suggestion put up by Quaid of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif for quitting the government at the earliest and make a movement for holding fresh polls in the country.

Sharif has worked out a strategic plan for giving up the government and it would also come up for discussion, The News reported.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman will chair the meeting and Sharif will address it virtually.

Well-placed political sources told The News here Wednesday that judicial verdict in Punjab government has compelled Sharif to harden his position regarding dissolving National Assembly forthwith.

The sources pointed out that the PDM leadership will also discuss the conduct of the various institutions during the last four months.

The economic situation in the country will also come up for discussion.

The question of resignations submitted by the PTI MNAs on April 9 immediately before the tabling of no-trust motion against the PTI government which is pending with Speaker of NA Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The sources said that Sharif will be present in the meeting through video while Asif Ali Zardari will also be linked to the deliberations, The News reported.

Another proposal will also be taken up for consideration at the meeting for starting a mass contact campaign as part of new general elections in the country, the sources added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor