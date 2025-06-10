Nearly 40 pc of Israeli hostage families suffer mental health crisis

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/TPS): Nearly 39 per cent of the relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza suffer from mental, neurological, and exhaustion-related health issues, the Knesset Health Committee was told on Tuesday. Experts from the Abducted Families Headquarters told lawmakers of the higher prevalence of conditions such as anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue, and functional decline.

Officials also reported widespread struggles with navigating the medical system, while 36 per cent of family members reportedly forgo care due to emotional distress. The Health Administration pledged ongoing support, including personal medical coordinators and streamlined services for affected families. (ANI/TPS)

