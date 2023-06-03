Nearly 9pc adults across 30 countries identify self as LGBTQ: Survey

Paris [France], June 3 : A recent Ipsos survey found that nearly 9 per cent of adults self-identify as LGBTQ in 30 countries across the world, CNN reported.

According to the survey, Gen Z and Millennials are more likely than other generations to identify as queer, bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, or asexual.

More than 22,514 persons under the age of 75 who responded to the poll online between February 17 and March 3 are from 30 different nations.

According to Nicolas Boyon, senior vice president of research and communications at Ipsos, the poll reveals similarities amongst nations, such as a high level of tolerance for LGBTQ+ rights because more individuals come into contact with them.

Boyon said, "Globally, we see an increase compared to two years ago in the proportion of people who have a relative or a friend or a coworker, who is either gay or lesbian, or bisexual, or tran, or non-binary", reported CNN.

The survey revealed that more than half of respondents said that they support same-sex marriage where it is legal.

Approximately 56 per cent of people in 30 nations believe that same-sex couples should be able to legally wed, while 16 per cent believe that they should be able to get some form of legal recognition but not marriage. According to the report, women are also noticeably more inclined than men to support same-sex marriage.

According to the poll, same-sex couples are as likely as other parents to successfully raise children in 26 different nations.

Boyon told CNN he was surprised that compared to the US, Eastern Europe, and Great Britain, there was more support for transgender persons in nations like Thailand, Italy, and Spain.

Boyon added, "In the US, we see generally less support for a variety of protections or measures than we see in many other countries. For example, allowing people to use public facilities according to the gender they identify with. There is also less support for the health insurance to cover the costs of transition the same way as other medical procedures," CNN reported.

